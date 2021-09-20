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Constitutional County Commissioner Brad Rogers on Battling Government Overreach | FreedomFest 2021
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71 views • September 20, 2021
Brad Rogers, the former Sheriff of Elkhart County, Indiana, is now a county commissioner for the same county. In an interview with Bill Jasper, senior editor of The New American, he discusses the challenges, both as a sheriff and a county commissioner in upholding the rights of citizens while battling overreach and usurpation by state and federal governments.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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