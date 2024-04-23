Helping Shift Another's Negativity by Maintaining Presence is Prayer in Action

When we maintain presents in the face of negativity, and help someone shift their focus and energy, it is prayer in action and helps create a world much closer to paradise, then our current one.
#presence #prayer #shiftingemotions
