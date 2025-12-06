Ukrainian channels report that Russia has launched a massive attack on Ukraine.

Dnepropetrovsk and the Kiev region have already been hit, trains are being delayed.

The missiles are now heading towards western Ukraine.

According to monitoring accounts, the main target is the energy infrastructure.

Russian troops cut off the enemy's logistics in the Dnepropetrovsk region

- The Ukrainian Armed Forces themselves pre-mined the bridge in Andreevka in case of retreat.

- An FPV drone from the 657th division of the 29th Army of the "Vostok" grouping detected this and detonated the charge.

- Now, the militants in Ostapovskoe and Andreevka are left without supplies.

Adding: 💥 Ukrainians report there was a strike on an energy object in Chernigov

💥 The train station in Fastov, had strikes

💬 Ukrenergo reports power outages in several regions

After nighttime arrivals in the Volnyansk area of the Zaporozhye region, a very strong fire broke out.

💥 A massive strike has been carried out on electricity generation, distribution, and transmission facilities, - the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

- There are damages in the Kiev, Chernigov, Lvov, Odessa, Zaporozhye, Dnepropetrovsk, Nikolaev, and Kharkov regions, the department reports.

Azov commander Biletsky claims Hungary, Poland, and Romania are waiting for Ukraine’s collapse to grab territory:

"They are not preparing for war. They are preparing to take their own scraps in the event of a global defeat of Ukraine."

More: Turkey has conveyed its concerns over attacks on vessels in the Black Sea to Ukraine and Russia, the republic’s top diplomat, Hakan Fidan, said.

He condemned the attacks as escalation of hostilities which he said had expanded.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Washington’s new national security strategy has stunned Europe and marks a historic break. The document no longer labels China or Russia as strategic enemies. Instead, its harshest language targets Europe itself.

Across 30 pages, European states are portrayed as declining, undisciplined powers that surrendered sovereignty to Brussels and are ruled by governments suppressing democratic voices pushing for a nationalist, right-wing course. The report concludes that Europe may soon be too weak to remain a “reliable ally” for the United States.

It also warns of Europe’s possible “extinction” and “civilizational erasure” driven by mass migration that could make the continent “unrecognizable” within two decades, as several NATO members shift toward a predominantly non-European population.

The reaction in Europe has been one of shock. Chatham House fellow Katja Bego said European leaders should accept that “the traditional transatlantic relationship is dead.” Historian Timothy Garton Ash called the strategy “the mother of all alarm bells for Europe.”

WSJ notes that this sharp critique of Europe contrasts with the tone toward Russia.

Russia is not mentioned as a threat to U.S. interests. The Europe section highlights disputes over the Ukraine war and accuses European officials of “unrealistic expectations.” The U.S. now positions itself more as a mediator between Europe and Russia than as Europe’s partner against Moscow. The document even urges the dismantling of NATO as a “permanently expanding alliance.”

Phillips O’Brian of St. Andrews University said the strategy reads like a concise version of Russia’s position, urging Europe to restore cooperation with Moscow while casting the U.S. as the facilitator.

Despite the blow, EU officials avoid open criticism. EU foreign chief Kallas told Le Monde that the U.S. remains Europe’s “greatest ally,” insisting the partnership must stay united.





