Scott Ritter Explains Syria and Ukraine - Exclusive Interview - Jan 10, 2023

Syriana Analysis
Streamed live on Jan 10, 2023 Scott Ritter Explains Syria and Ukraine - Exclusive Interview
0:00 Introducing Scott Ritter
0:34 Revolution or regime change war in Syria?
6:21 Why the CIA tried to remove Bashar al-Assad?
10:10 Obama sending weapons to radicals in Syria
13:33 Has Syria won the war?
14:19 Will Turkish forces withdraw from Syria?
20:31 What will happen to the jihadists in Idlib?
23:48 The Russian offensive on Ukraine
26:29 Can Russia win the Ukraine war?
30:52 Peace deal or escalation in Ukraine?
33:19 The OPCW corruption in Syria
41:05 Farewell to the guest
