Scott Ritter Explains Syria and Ukraine - Exclusive Interview - Jan 10, 2023
Streamed live on Jan 10, 2023 #Ukraine #SyrianaAnalysisScott Ritter Explains Syria and Ukraine - Exclusive Interview 0:00 Introducing Scott Ritter 0:34 Revolution or regime change war in Syria? 6:21 Why the CIA tried to remove Bashar al-Assad? 10:10 Obama sending weapons to radicals in Syria 13:33 Has Syria won the war? 14:19 Will Turkish forces withdraw from Syria? 20:31 What will happen to the jihadists in Idlib? 23:48 The Russian offensive on Ukraine 26:29 Can Russia win the Ukraine war? 30:52 Peace deal or escalation in Ukraine? 33:19 The OPCW corruption in Syria 41:05 Farewell to the guest 📲Join Syriana Analysis Membership: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClvD... 📲 Sponsor Syriana Analysis on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/Syrianaanalysis 📲 Support Syriana Analysis through PayPal https://www.paypal.me/kevorkalmassian Background music is composed and gifted to Syriana Analysis by Serge Fattal: https://www.sergefattal.com Instagram▶ https://instagram.com/syrianaanalysis... Rumble▶https://rumble.com/user/syrianaanalysis Twitter▶ https://twitter.com/SyrianaAnalysis​​​​​ Facebook▶ https://www.facebook.com/Syrianaanalysis Telegram▶ https://t.me/SyrianaAnalysis​​​​​​​​​​ Website▶ https://www.syriana-analysis.com

