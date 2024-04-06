BIBI & THE REBBE 🕍🐀 [HOW DEEP DO THE CHABAD TUNNELS GO?]

🚨How deep do the "Chabad Tunnels" go? 🚨





Chabad-Lubavitch, an orthodox Jewish Hasidic organization wielding considerable global influence, recently found itself under scrutiny due to reports linking it to clandestine subterranean synagogue tunnels, potentially associated with covert and nefarious activities. The veil of secrecy enveloping these tunnel discoveries has spawned a plethora of conspiracy theories, ranging from accusations of child trafficking to cult-like blood rituals.





Remarkably, despite the secular stance of the current Israeli President, Benjamin Netanyahu, he received mentorship from a prominent Chabad luminary, Menachem Mendel Schneerson, who prophesied that Netanyahu would assume the mantle of the final presidency of Israel before the advent of the "Messiah."





This Zionist movement garners fervent support from millions of Evangelical Christians, eagerly awaiting the return of Jesus Christ. Nonetheless, it is worth noting that many mainstream preachers omit to mention the prophesied precursor to Christ's return, known by various names across diverse cultures: the Man of Sin, the Son of Perdition, the Beast, the Anti-Christ, the False Messiah, the Deceiver, Al-Masih ad-Dajjal or Dajjal. The Christian communities have been deceived into believing that the Jesus Christ they are waiting for is the same as the messianic figure the Jews are awaiting.





In Jewish theology, there exists no concept akin to the antichrist or the return of Christ; rather, adherents anticipate the arrival of a messianic figure. Given their historical rejection of Jesus Christ and complicity in his murder, the AntiChrist is the primary entity they are awaiting. They are killing thousands of innocent men, women, and children under the guise of self-defense, as blood sacrifices, to hasten the coming of their leader. They have already set the stage for his coming by enabling debt slavery, extreme debauchery, and perversions. Global domination has been achieved.





Assess them based on their actions, and elucidation will ensue:

Ye shall know them by their fruits. Do men gather grapes of thorns or figs of thistles? Even so, every good tree bringeth forth good fruit; but a corrupt tree bringeth forth evil fruit. A good tree cannot bring forth evil fruit, neither can a corrupt tree bring forth good fruit.





Matthew 7:16-20 (KJV)





Source: https://twitter.com/Malcolm_XY_/status/1758570763932627047





Thumbnail: https://nypost.com/2024/01/09/news/video-reveals-extent-of-bizarre-tunnel-under-brooklyn-synagogue/





The piece which lead me to this posting:





thousands of cases of Jews have been accused of blood libel but the most famous is Simon of Trent





The two-year-old boy disappeared but it took the police days for the father to convince police to search the Jewish quarter





He was found brutally tortured to death with his blood drained in the basement of Jews





15 men were convicted and burned at the stake





women were also involved but they weren't allowed to torture so they got light sentences





In history it's hard to know what Is and isnt true but you will find 100’s of stories just like this





