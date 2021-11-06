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Why they raided O'Keefe's home today
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50 views • November 06, 2021
They are coming after all who speak the truth. Biden stole the election. Today's raid on journalist O'Keefe's home was conducted by both federal investigators and federal prosecutors in Manhattan. It was ordered by the U.S. Department of Justice (NYT)
https://youtu.be/nNpbvsS7K0g
https://youtu.be/nNpbvsS7K0g
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