Youth Playing On His Phone Died Suddenly Due To A Possible Cardiac Event 💉(2023)
620 views
The Prisoner
Published a day ago |
Healthy adults and youths are being found dead all over the world ever since the Covid-19 vaccines were rolled out.

This is NOT normal. R.I.P. 🙏🕯️

Source @Covid BC

Keywords
indiayouthphonevaxxsadsdied suddenly

