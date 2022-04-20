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The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast - Episode 22 - Which comes first... $30 Silver or $30,000 Bitcoin?
The Morgan Report
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The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast - Episode 22 - Which comes first... $30 Silver or $30,000 Bitcoin? | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

Bitcoin’s price correction has pushed it through just about every recent technical support level, forcing traders to now consider $30,000 as the next line in the sand. Many hedge funds with Bitcoin investments are under water at this point.

Can the world’s largest digital asset pull out of this slump and make investors happy? The sentiment seems to be split. Will Bitcoin survive? It is probably still too early to tell but one thing is for certain... some of you are going to lose a lot of money if you're not careful.

One things for certain, we will probably be talking about Bitcoin for some time to come.

Watch this video on The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast - Episode 22 - Which comes first... $30 Silver or $30,000 Bitcoin?, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast - Episode 22 - Which comes first... $30 Silver or $30,000 Bitcoin?.

Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
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