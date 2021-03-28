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THE PEOPLE OF THE LIE: EVERYDAY EVIL [2021-03-27] - POLLY ST. GEORGE (VIDEO)
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THE PEOPLE OF THE LIE: EVERYDAY EVIL [2021-03-27] - POLLY ST. GEORGE (VIDEO)
Is evil (and Religions) mental illnesses? I discuss a very small part of M. Scott Peck's theory in "The People of the Lie." Food For Thought! A Truther does not a Conscious Being make. Real research shows that EVIL IS REAL, and RELIGIOUS BELIEFS ARE MENTAL ILLNESSES.
Note: Science is Fake, Science is a Religion, Science is Science Fiction. DON'T BE BLINDED BY SCIENCE! But also, Religions and Religious Texts are FAKE. You must Wake Up to the 5 Rules to Awakening and the 4 Sources of Disinformation or you can never become CONSCIOUS! Governments are MIND CONTROL organizations. Nobody or nothing is coming to save you and I, WE ARE THE ONES WE HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR - ALL WE HAVE TO DO IS "WAKE UP", JUST SAY NO, and DO NOT CONSENT. Many shared links below to help you on your journey to become CONSCIOUS. Only you can AWAKEN yourself, and you must break free from "ALL" of the MIND CONTROL on earth, that includes Religions, Science, Mainstream Media, and Governments.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
THE SYNAGOGUE OF SATAN (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SBYy4BCWhgP9/
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED EDLERS OF ZION [1903] (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/by1qH8USRQ1D/
THE GREATEST "STORY" EVER TOLD - VERSION 1 (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hWiE4yT9BIuA/
STARS DON'T LIE, THE OCCULTED HISTORY OF CHRISTIANITY (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nLCK2cHmisY5/
1960s GOVERNMENT SUBLIMINAL NATIONAL ANTHEM VIDEO - THEY LIVE! - AARON AND MELISSA DYKES (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ii4b0u2OFJ2d/
THE MYTH OF AUTHORITY - AMANDA ROSE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xGIHac7GvY2K/
FREEMASONRY (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fn4bKQZwMr7G/
THE HUGE SECRET THAT PRINCESS DIANA KNEW - DAVID ICKE (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NpU6VZ6FEBDb/
SHEEPLE BEWARE: LAMB IS THE MEAT THEY CAN ALL EAT (COMEDY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VhKPpj6ONjQU/
PROPHETS FOR PROFIT$ (COMEDY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RY242qxNPqhq/
THE BEST FLAT EARTH DOCUMENTARY [2020] - ERIC DUBAY (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AkgxkEFBwZu6/
1986 CHALLENGER ASTRONAUTS DID NOT DIE IN AN EXPLOSION (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XwEHLZPDmUZa/
6,000,000 LIES (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jka8GggwBHl1/
MAGICIANS EXPOSED USING HELP FROM INTERDIMENSIONAL BEINGS - XENDRIUS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fcLRzgWtmuCM/
A DULCE BASE SECURITY OFFICER SPEAKS OUT - THOMAS CASTELLO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bgTginrEKIJS/
THE UNDERGROUND: A HIDDEN REALITY AND THE TRUE STORY OF PHIL SCHNEIDER [2012] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/h4SHjhQx2hTh/
ALIEN INTERVIEW WITH INTRO & POST SCRIPT - ARMY NURSE MATILDA O'DONNELL MACELROY (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/njR2cW8kEmuD/
9/11 TRUTHS OF THE FOURTH KIND: UFOS AND ORBS AT THE TWIN TOWERS (VIDEO COMPILATION)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AUtTgmKcNvMW/
ILLUMINATI TR3B INTER-DIMENSIONAL CRAFT FILMED OVER PARIS, FRANCE [07-23-08] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/egqzQuBoHFZb/
THE PEOPLE OF THE LIE: THE HOPE FOR HEALING HUMAN EVIL - M. SCOTT PECK (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/3427931/96e739
ORB CRAFTS BLEW UP SPACE X FALCON 9 ROCKET [09-01-16] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OvhnhS6AvI8U/
CHEM-TRAILING ORB(S) OR ENGINES LEAVE THE PLANE? - JD DUTRA (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3ZzcWXoJNH1E/
ORB TAKING A MILITARY HELICOPTER TO ANOTHER DIMENSION (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IUAZ1yPWbQHK/
SPACE CRAFT LIFTS TRUCK OFF THE HIGHWAY - ANDY MULLER (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CiNT2UqtxycM/
Polly St. George @ Amazing Polly
https://amazingpolly.net/
Is evil (and Religions) mental illnesses? I discuss a very small part of M. Scott Peck's theory in "The People of the Lie." Food For Thought! A Truther does not a Conscious Being make. Real research shows that EVIL IS REAL, and RELIGIOUS BELIEFS ARE MENTAL ILLNESSES.
Note: Science is Fake, Science is a Religion, Science is Science Fiction. DON'T BE BLINDED BY SCIENCE! But also, Religions and Religious Texts are FAKE. You must Wake Up to the 5 Rules to Awakening and the 4 Sources of Disinformation or you can never become CONSCIOUS! Governments are MIND CONTROL organizations. Nobody or nothing is coming to save you and I, WE ARE THE ONES WE HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR - ALL WE HAVE TO DO IS "WAKE UP", JUST SAY NO, and DO NOT CONSENT. Many shared links below to help you on your journey to become CONSCIOUS. Only you can AWAKEN yourself, and you must break free from "ALL" of the MIND CONTROL on earth, that includes Religions, Science, Mainstream Media, and Governments.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
THE SYNAGOGUE OF SATAN (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SBYy4BCWhgP9/
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED EDLERS OF ZION [1903] (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/by1qH8USRQ1D/
THE GREATEST "STORY" EVER TOLD - VERSION 1 (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hWiE4yT9BIuA/
STARS DON'T LIE, THE OCCULTED HISTORY OF CHRISTIANITY (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nLCK2cHmisY5/
1960s GOVERNMENT SUBLIMINAL NATIONAL ANTHEM VIDEO - THEY LIVE! - AARON AND MELISSA DYKES (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ii4b0u2OFJ2d/
THE MYTH OF AUTHORITY - AMANDA ROSE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xGIHac7GvY2K/
FREEMASONRY (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fn4bKQZwMr7G/
THE HUGE SECRET THAT PRINCESS DIANA KNEW - DAVID ICKE (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NpU6VZ6FEBDb/
SHEEPLE BEWARE: LAMB IS THE MEAT THEY CAN ALL EAT (COMEDY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VhKPpj6ONjQU/
PROPHETS FOR PROFIT$ (COMEDY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RY242qxNPqhq/
THE BEST FLAT EARTH DOCUMENTARY [2020] - ERIC DUBAY (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AkgxkEFBwZu6/
1986 CHALLENGER ASTRONAUTS DID NOT DIE IN AN EXPLOSION (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XwEHLZPDmUZa/
6,000,000 LIES (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jka8GggwBHl1/
MAGICIANS EXPOSED USING HELP FROM INTERDIMENSIONAL BEINGS - XENDRIUS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fcLRzgWtmuCM/
A DULCE BASE SECURITY OFFICER SPEAKS OUT - THOMAS CASTELLO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bgTginrEKIJS/
THE UNDERGROUND: A HIDDEN REALITY AND THE TRUE STORY OF PHIL SCHNEIDER [2012] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/h4SHjhQx2hTh/
ALIEN INTERVIEW WITH INTRO & POST SCRIPT - ARMY NURSE MATILDA O'DONNELL MACELROY (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/njR2cW8kEmuD/
9/11 TRUTHS OF THE FOURTH KIND: UFOS AND ORBS AT THE TWIN TOWERS (VIDEO COMPILATION)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AUtTgmKcNvMW/
ILLUMINATI TR3B INTER-DIMENSIONAL CRAFT FILMED OVER PARIS, FRANCE [07-23-08] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/egqzQuBoHFZb/
THE PEOPLE OF THE LIE: THE HOPE FOR HEALING HUMAN EVIL - M. SCOTT PECK (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/3427931/96e739
ORB CRAFTS BLEW UP SPACE X FALCON 9 ROCKET [09-01-16] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OvhnhS6AvI8U/
CHEM-TRAILING ORB(S) OR ENGINES LEAVE THE PLANE? - JD DUTRA (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3ZzcWXoJNH1E/
ORB TAKING A MILITARY HELICOPTER TO ANOTHER DIMENSION (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IUAZ1yPWbQHK/
SPACE CRAFT LIFTS TRUCK OFF THE HIGHWAY - ANDY MULLER (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CiNT2UqtxycM/
Polly St. George @ Amazing Polly
https://amazingpolly.net/
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