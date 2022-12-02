Jiang Zemin’s credit includes the peaceful hand-over of power to Hu Jintao, prohibiting the military from engaging in business activities and not going extreme in persecuting the Tiananmen protesters

https://gnews.org/articles/553443
Summary：hand-picking Xi Jinping as the head of CCP was the biggest mistake of Jiang Zemin, but was the best decision for our Whistleblowers’ Movement!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.