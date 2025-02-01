Philadelphia: small plane, reportedly a Learjet 55 Air Ambulance from Mexico, crashed near a shopping mall - part 2

A small plane, reportedly a Learjet 55 Air Ambulance from Mexico, crashed near a shopping mall in Philadelphia, causing multiple casualties on the ground, according to local media.

It happened near Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard just after 6 p.m. Friday.

According to the FAA, a Learjet 55 departed from Northeast Philadelphia Airport en route to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri when it went down.

