Max Igan: We're Almost at the Point of No Return

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Max Igan discusses the kakistocratic elite's plans for taking over humanity, the incoming dystopian gulag system, Israel-Gaza, the information war, and solutions such as building community, raising awareness, and learning life skills.
*Support Geopolitics & Empire!
Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!
Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics
easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com
Escape Technocracy course (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics
Expat Money Summit 2025 (20% off VIP with code EMPIRE) https://2025.expatmoneysummit.com
PassVult https://passvult.com
Sociatates Civis (CitizenHR, CitizenIT, CitizenPL) https://societates-civis.com
Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics
Websites
The Crowhouse https://thecrowhouse.com
X https://x.com/MaxtheCrowhouse
About Max Igan
Max Igan is an author, filmmaker, musician, podcaster, and researcher originally from Australia who has garnered a large following for his work over the years speaking truth to power.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)