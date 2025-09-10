BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Max Igan: We're Almost at the Point of No Return
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
409 followers
199 views • 1 day ago

Max Igan discusses the kakistocratic elite's plans for taking over humanity, the incoming dystopian gulag system, Israel-Gaza, the information war, and solutions such as building community, raising awareness, and learning life skills.


Websites

The Crowhouse https://thecrowhouse.com

X https://x.com/MaxtheCrowhouse


About Max Igan

Max Igan is an author, filmmaker, musician, podcaster, and researcher originally from Australia who has garnered a large following for his work over the years speaking truth to power.


Keywords
trumppreppingmexicoisraelglobalismcryptonetanyahutechnocracygazatranshumanismdystopiaworld governmentcroatiasurvivalismkakistocracy
