© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Emma Gingerich Escapes the Cultish Swiss-German Amish Community
Follow
0
Share
Report
56 views • March 22, 2021
Woman Who Left The Amish Community interview by Megyn Kelly
Re: Emma Gingerich author of the book, "Runaway Amish Girl"
Emma Gingerich grew up in an Amish community in Ohio. As one of 13 siblings, Gingerich attended school only until age 14 and soon decided that she didn’t want to be a part of the community. Gingerich, author of the book “Runaway Amish Girl,” tells Megyn how she made her “great escape,” and how she adapted to the outside world.
Re: Emma Gingerich author of the book, "Runaway Amish Girl"
Emma Gingerich grew up in an Amish community in Ohio. As one of 13 siblings, Gingerich attended school only until age 14 and soon decided that she didn’t want to be a part of the community. Gingerich, author of the book “Runaway Amish Girl,” tells Megyn how she made her “great escape,” and how she adapted to the outside world.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.