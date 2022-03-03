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A Short History About The Ukraine Everyone Needs to Know to understand what is taking place, you need to know the past.
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165 views • March 03, 2022
A Short History About The Ukraine Everyone Needs to Know to understand what is taking place, you need to know the past.
The Maidan Square Massacre 18–23 February 2014
BBC &Vice News Clips: Russian Aggression or The CIA?
Government forces vs. The People
Police brought in from out of the region: concerns over if the police would shoot their own people (Sound Familiar Canada)
Cold Blooded Snipers
The Orange Revolution: Political Corruption and opposition leaders jailed
U.S. Sec of State John Kerry Pledges a Billion Dollars to Ukraine
Strong Language from President Obama, Sec of State John Kerry, Vice President Biden
Biden Pledges U.S. Support to new President Petro Poroshenko
Biden has Ukrainian Prosecutor fired for investigating Burisma Energy Company after speaking to his buddy Poroshenko
Poroshenko loses the election to Comedian Zelenskyy who received 73% of the vote: Why?
Trump Impeachment Hearings about the Phone Call to Newly Elected President Zelenskyy
U.S. Ambassadors Questioned
Russian Propaganda Television RT
Opposition to U.S. Fracking and Energy Industry making the U.S. Energy Independent
Weakness, and Why is there not a No Fly Zone over the Ukraine like there was over Syria?
WW II
Is there an Illusion of Opposition, while they are working together costing human life to keep us all enslaved?
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Freedom Watchers Groups and FWG Broadcasting are owned by Stone Bandana. Thank you for your support: https://stonebandana.com/item/contributions-to-freedom-watchers-groups
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Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/StoneBandana
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BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PIOUAd9GpyYL/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freedomwatchersgroups
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@FreedomWatchersGroups:b?
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FAIR USE: Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. No copyright infringement intended.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: Stone Bandana Entertainment and Publishing makes no claim to the material utilized generated from other sources.
The Maidan Square Massacre 18–23 February 2014
BBC &Vice News Clips: Russian Aggression or The CIA?
Government forces vs. The People
Police brought in from out of the region: concerns over if the police would shoot their own people (Sound Familiar Canada)
Cold Blooded Snipers
The Orange Revolution: Political Corruption and opposition leaders jailed
U.S. Sec of State John Kerry Pledges a Billion Dollars to Ukraine
Strong Language from President Obama, Sec of State John Kerry, Vice President Biden
Biden Pledges U.S. Support to new President Petro Poroshenko
Biden has Ukrainian Prosecutor fired for investigating Burisma Energy Company after speaking to his buddy Poroshenko
Poroshenko loses the election to Comedian Zelenskyy who received 73% of the vote: Why?
Trump Impeachment Hearings about the Phone Call to Newly Elected President Zelenskyy
U.S. Ambassadors Questioned
Russian Propaganda Television RT
Opposition to U.S. Fracking and Energy Industry making the U.S. Energy Independent
Weakness, and Why is there not a No Fly Zone over the Ukraine like there was over Syria?
WW II
Is there an Illusion of Opposition, while they are working together costing human life to keep us all enslaved?
Freedom Watchers Groups and FWG Broadcasting are owned by Stone Bandana. Thank you for your support: https://stonebandana.com/item/contributions-to-freedom-watchers-groups
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/stonebandana
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/StoneBandana
FWG Broadcasting videos:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PIOUAd9GpyYL/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freedomwatchersgroups
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@FreedomWatchersGroups:b?
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/FreedomWatchersGroups
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/StoneBandana
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/freedomwatchers
GAB: https://gab.com/libertyvs
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/vicktoryastone
Freedom Watchers Groups and FWG Broadcasting are owned by Stone Bandana. Thank you for your support: https://stonebandana.com/item/contributions-to-freedom-watchers-groups
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/stonebandana
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/StoneBandana
FWG Broadcasting videos:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PIOUAd9GpyYL/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freedomwatchersgroups
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@FreedomWatchersGroups:b?
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/FreedomWatchersGroups
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/StoneBandana
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/freedomwatchers
GAB: https://gab.com/libertyvs
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/vicktoryastone
FAIR USE: Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. No copyright infringement intended.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: Stone Bandana Entertainment and Publishing makes no claim to the material utilized generated from other sources.
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