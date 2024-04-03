North Korea (DPRK) Launched a new Supersonic Medium-Range Ballistic Missile, the Hwasong-16B

The escalation of regional conflicts in East Asia continues. Yesterday, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK (https://t.me/asianomics/2882)) launched a new supersonic medium-range ballistic missile, the Hwasong-16B, powered by solid fuel.

The DPRK has been focusing on developing solid-fuel missiles for quite some time. Compared to liquid-fueled missiles, which typically take longer to prepare for launch, such weapons are easier to move and faster to launch.

Just yesterday, the United States, South Korea, and Japan condemned the new launch. The allies' practical response was to hold the year's first trilateral air exercises. Literally a few hours after the missile was launched, fighter jets from three countries, as well as an American B-52 strategic bomber, appeared over the waters of Jeju Island.

Although the parties do not officially call the exercises a response to the launch, the United States and South Korea often conduct training after military tests in the DPRK, demonstrating strength and further escalating the situation in the region. #NorthKorea #SouthKorea #USA #Japan

@rybar together with @awaken_dragon