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12/12/2021 Mr. Mike Pompeo: The dictatorial CCP is preparing to attack Taiwan; Olympics in Communist China devastated the reputation of the International Olympic Committee and global businesses ; They are 10 feet tall, we can defeat this threat in the same way we took down the Soviet Union.