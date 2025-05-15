© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Matcha Superfood Chia Pudding
Makes 2-3 servings.
Ingredients:
2 Tbsp. Groovy Bee Matcha Superfood Latte
1/4 cup HRS Organic Black Chia Seeds
1/3 cup Groovy Bee Organic Coconut Milk Powder
1 cup water
Optional Toppings:
Organic yogurt
Fresh berries and fruits
Get the kit HERE!
Instructions:
1. In a mixing bowl, whisk together water, coconut milk powder and matcha superfood powder.
2. Then add in chia seeds, mix until well combined. Let sit for 5-10 minutes at room temperature, then stir again to prevent clumping. Refrigerate for an hour or overnight.
3. Once pudding has thickened, top with yogurt and fresh berries. Drizzle some honey and enjoy!