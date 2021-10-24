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WORLD WAR THREE!?! The Awful Truth
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137 views • October 24, 2021
SHOW STARTS 2:56
Stefan Molyneux of Freedomain goes on an epic rant about the recent escalations between America and Iran - and takes your questions!
In 1953, a CIA guy named Kermit orchestrated a coup in Iran because the Iranian government had "nationalized" British oil companies.
This coup was later used as a pretext for the 1979 coup that installed the Ayatollah.
Iranians know all this.
Americans generally don't.
America has spent $5 TRILLION on the War on Terror.
The number of terror attacks worldwide has skyrocketed.
A Wall would have cost 0.1% of the cost of the War on Terror.
So:
More terrorism.
Staggering debt.
No Wall.
America has 800 military bases around the world.
U.S. commandos are deployed to 75% of the world's countries.
U.S. foreign policy is largely a money-laundering scheme for the military-industrial complex.
Here is the basic truth:
A country allowing a million immigrants a year cannot afford to antagonize anyone.
Washington DC has staggeringly high levels of crime.
Politicians can’t even fix communities right outside their windows.
Don’t worry though, I’m sure they can totally fix the Middle East.
This is how weird foreign policy is:
The current US president just killed a guy driving around in a car probably paid for in cash by the last US president.
Sometimes you have to (temporarily) settle for "better."
Circumcision is better than castration.
Drone strikes are better than ground wars.
I remember being on @joerogan many years ago and talking about taking out military leaders as an alternative to war.
A lot of eye-rolling at the time.
If you don’t get drafted...
You’re welcome.
Judicial Watch
More than 100,000 illegal immigrants who requested a special Obama-era amnesty for adults who came to the U.S. as children have criminal histories, according to an alarming report released this month by the government. READ: http://jwatch.us/xj4Pv3
Don’t worry folks.
The real danger to Americans is Iran.
New York Times Reporter Shares Video of Suleimani, the Dreamy Poet
1953: Shhhh Stefan, you are not suppose to talk about that time America and the UK murdered the democratically elected leader of Iran and installed a dictator.
If you do people might realise that the mess we are in today can all be traced back to that disgusting act of interference.
Okay genius. What would be the appropriate response to raiding an embassy?
Wait, you mean it’s bad to invade sovereign territory?
Like the US did with Iraq?
You do know that major world powers were unable to come up with a definition of terrorism that did not include their own foreign policy, right?
Can you imagine living in a country that hadn’t started a war since 1946?
Iran.
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Stefan Molyneux of Freedomain goes on an epic rant about the recent escalations between America and Iran - and takes your questions!
In 1953, a CIA guy named Kermit orchestrated a coup in Iran because the Iranian government had "nationalized" British oil companies.
This coup was later used as a pretext for the 1979 coup that installed the Ayatollah.
Iranians know all this.
Americans generally don't.
America has spent $5 TRILLION on the War on Terror.
The number of terror attacks worldwide has skyrocketed.
A Wall would have cost 0.1% of the cost of the War on Terror.
So:
More terrorism.
Staggering debt.
No Wall.
America has 800 military bases around the world.
U.S. commandos are deployed to 75% of the world's countries.
U.S. foreign policy is largely a money-laundering scheme for the military-industrial complex.
Here is the basic truth:
A country allowing a million immigrants a year cannot afford to antagonize anyone.
Washington DC has staggeringly high levels of crime.
Politicians can’t even fix communities right outside their windows.
Don’t worry though, I’m sure they can totally fix the Middle East.
This is how weird foreign policy is:
The current US president just killed a guy driving around in a car probably paid for in cash by the last US president.
Sometimes you have to (temporarily) settle for "better."
Circumcision is better than castration.
Drone strikes are better than ground wars.
I remember being on @joerogan many years ago and talking about taking out military leaders as an alternative to war.
A lot of eye-rolling at the time.
If you don’t get drafted...
You’re welcome.
Judicial Watch
More than 100,000 illegal immigrants who requested a special Obama-era amnesty for adults who came to the U.S. as children have criminal histories, according to an alarming report released this month by the government. READ: http://jwatch.us/xj4Pv3
Don’t worry folks.
The real danger to Americans is Iran.
New York Times Reporter Shares Video of Suleimani, the Dreamy Poet
1953: Shhhh Stefan, you are not suppose to talk about that time America and the UK murdered the democratically elected leader of Iran and installed a dictator.
If you do people might realise that the mess we are in today can all be traced back to that disgusting act of interference.
Okay genius. What would be the appropriate response to raiding an embassy?
Wait, you mean it’s bad to invade sovereign territory?
Like the US did with Iraq?
You do know that major world powers were unable to come up with a definition of terrorism that did not include their own foreign policy, right?
Can you imagine living in a country that hadn’t started a war since 1946?
Iran.
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/freedomainradio
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
🔴 Instagram: http://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
Amazon Affiliate Links
▶️ US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
▶️ Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
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