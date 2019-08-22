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Big Pharma Could Lose $18 BILLION If Marijuana Legalized Across The US
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4 views • August 22, 2019
As more and more states begin to legalize marijuana, executives at Big Pharma companies are beginning to panic. They’ve seen the same statistics that the public is starting to see, and they understand that they are about to lose billions of dollars as the push for legalization continues to pick up steam. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses what’s at stake in the ongoing fight for legalization.
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