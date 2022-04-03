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EXTREME CAUTION: READ NOTES BEFORE VIEWING: This is what CCP-BIDEN is Supporting in the Ukraine - WTFU - Azov Battalion telegram-cloud-document-5-6122721990663997131.mp4
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922 views • April 03, 2022
Posted by https://nevadacountyassembly.org/ Committee of Safety! Go to Notice section to understand how America was captured by Luciferian agents of the CROWN - Vatican - New World Order...
Azov battalion telegram-cloud-document...
NOTAL
YOU DO NOT NEED TO SEE VIDEO: once you understand what they are doing out there you can not un-see it! It is posted here to memorialize what these sick parasites are doing to Christians in the Ukraine.
The parasites engaged in these atrocities are the Kazarian Mafia: See here: https://geopolitics.co/2015/03/11/hidden-history-of-the-incredibly-evil-khazarian-mafia/
The same parasites captured America in the 1860's and have increasingly been strangling America after evil Act. Act of 1871 [ See here: https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Act%20of%201871&;page=1&uploaded=all ], which corresponded with creation of KM Corporation known as UNITED STATES, followed by incorporation of the states, all counties... FEDERAL RESERVE ACT, EMERGENCY BANKING RELIEF ACT, Manufacture of all Banker Wars, 911, Bldg 7, KM Bankster 2008 crash, COVID BIOWEAPON Plandemic...
The notes below explain enough ..... the Satanists have a stronghold base in the Ukraine which is why they are freaking out about what Putin is doing there. The NWO Mainstream media is fully supporting the atrocities by not telling the people the truth about what is really going on there!
Also see attached the dispatch from the Russian Embassy:
Video explains more: https://t.me/Nevadacountyassembly/8319
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s1n2X8YaTEw
I downloaded statement from their twitter page in mid Mar. It may still be there.
Video is from Ukraine where the Azov Battalion are crucifying Christians by burning them at the stake.
Western people are coming back from Europe with info from refugees fleeing to Hungary because of the atrocities of the Nazi government of the UKRAINE, NOT THE RUSSIANS! WTFU everyone.... The same parasites have captured all governments!
Azov battalion telegram-cloud-document...
NOTAL
YOU DO NOT NEED TO SEE VIDEO: once you understand what they are doing out there you can not un-see it! It is posted here to memorialize what these sick parasites are doing to Christians in the Ukraine.
The parasites engaged in these atrocities are the Kazarian Mafia: See here: https://geopolitics.co/2015/03/11/hidden-history-of-the-incredibly-evil-khazarian-mafia/
The same parasites captured America in the 1860's and have increasingly been strangling America after evil Act. Act of 1871 [ See here: https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Act%20of%201871&;page=1&uploaded=all ], which corresponded with creation of KM Corporation known as UNITED STATES, followed by incorporation of the states, all counties... FEDERAL RESERVE ACT, EMERGENCY BANKING RELIEF ACT, Manufacture of all Banker Wars, 911, Bldg 7, KM Bankster 2008 crash, COVID BIOWEAPON Plandemic...
The notes below explain enough ..... the Satanists have a stronghold base in the Ukraine which is why they are freaking out about what Putin is doing there. The NWO Mainstream media is fully supporting the atrocities by not telling the people the truth about what is really going on there!
Also see attached the dispatch from the Russian Embassy:
Video explains more: https://t.me/Nevadacountyassembly/8319
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s1n2X8YaTEw
I downloaded statement from their twitter page in mid Mar. It may still be there.
Video is from Ukraine where the Azov Battalion are crucifying Christians by burning them at the stake.
Western people are coming back from Europe with info from refugees fleeing to Hungary because of the atrocities of the Nazi government of the UKRAINE, NOT THE RUSSIANS! WTFU everyone.... The same parasites have captured all governments!
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