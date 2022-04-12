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Excuses, Excuses
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30 views • April 12, 2022
Media Betray [Bidan]
* Biden is in deep trouble and the media aren’t helping.
* They no longer seem to be backing him up.
* Dems won’t admit their policies are failing — and voters hate them.
* These people think we’re stupid, but they’re the stupid ones.
* MSM are now blasting Dems for the policies they have been promoting.
* They are a horrible influence.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 11 April 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6303655544001
* Biden is in deep trouble and the media aren’t helping.
* They no longer seem to be backing him up.
* Dems won’t admit their policies are failing — and voters hate them.
* These people think we’re stupid, but they’re the stupid ones.
* MSM are now blasting Dems for the policies they have been promoting.
* They are a horrible influence.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 11 April 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6303655544001
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