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https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-164-the-environment-will-take-a-back-seat-to-survival
Alan James & Steven George of Open Your Mind Radio and David DuByne of ADAPT 2030 channel on YouTube discuss societal changes as our Earth enters deeper into the Eddy Grand Solar Minimum, a 400-year cycle in our Sun which will affect everyone on our planet due to never ending food price rises and economic declines as our society resets as most disposable spending is diverted into higher prices food with global food shortages by 2025 as prices double and triple along the way.
With that said where is your opportunity in these times of danger?
•Using LED Lights for Indoor Vertical Farming
•Using Domes for wind and hail protection for indoor agriculture
•The Environment Will take a back seat to Survival
•Using Heirloom seeds for community gardening and family agriculture
•How to keep and store 25% of your harvest for replanting the following year
•Using electrical current in seeds to increase crop yields
•Changing frequency in water buy using thought
•Magnetic motors for electrical generation
•Tesla Power Plants
•Gravitational Vortex Power plants for local power generation
•Uses of Shungite to increase bee hive productivity ad honey yields
•Sprouting and bulk seed storage
•Wild harvest and natural foods in the forest
•What mediums of exchange will be used if fiat currencies fail?
•What effect will an Solar EMP have on the Earth’s electrical grid
•Prepping for 90 days to ride out the first wave of unprepared people around you
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