WEF just admittied CASH will soon be Illegal, here's how their plan works _ Redacted News

Mirrored Content
The WEF just held a summit to discuss the banning of physical cash in favor of an all digital currency system. This is all about control and surveillance.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.