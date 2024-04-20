20240420SAT ~iamken Report Dom Lucre On InfoWars w/Alex

To see the full interview between Alex Jones and Dom Lucre click the link below. As for the person that caught themself on fire, that is a sign of things to come. People will become unstable as we enter a season of total chaos. People have been warned by family, friends, co-workers, and the like for many years. That time is now upon us, just as the future is now. Again, feel free to click the link for the full interview.

Thank you,

~iamken / THE THIRTEENTH WARRIOR





https://www.banned.video/watch?id=6622d60c76f5fc2d51e82132











