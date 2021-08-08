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Ramola D Reports: NEWSBREAK 130 | DR. JANE RUBY: URGENT ALARM ON VACCINE DEATHS, HEART ISSUES, CLOTS IN CHILDREN (MIRRORED)
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Ramola D Reports: NEWSBREAK 130 | DR. JANE RUBY: URGENT ALARM ON VACCINE DEATHS, HEART ISSUES, CLOTS IN CHILDREN (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Ramola D Reports at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6ixGj1f1MApk/
Dr. Jane Ruby raises an urgent alarm over the rising number of deaths and adverse reactions-especially heart issues, blood clots, and life-injuries in children 12-17 post the mRNA vaccines--which the CDC acknowledges in its Morbidity Weekly Reports--pointing out that Pfizer has recently put in an EUA application for children even younger, 2-12, while the numbers of deaths reported at all the Adverse Reactions databases are climbing horrribly--CDC, MHRA Yellow Card, Eudra Vigilance is still climbing: 35,227 DEATHS and 3,679,601 INJURIES though July 23, 2021 (Source--Health Impact News articles, posting the figures)--that is, over 35,000 deaths and over 3.5 million vaccine injury events now. 14 children are acknowledged dead post vaccine by the CDC in its MMWR report.
Dr. Ruby also reports the latest news: Patrick King's case in Alberta where the CMO revealed in court there was “no material evidence”--meaning, no evidence of the SARS-COV-2 virus as requested by him to support the Public Health Act and has now rolled back and ended all restrictions in Alberta, Gemma Doherty's finding out from the Irish Ministry of Health no virus exists (earlier proved from the UK Dept of Health), and United Airlines issuing vaccine mandates despite the high risk of blood clots.
Blood clots were found in vaccinated patients post Moderna vaccine, Dr. Ruby shows the blood smear photos from Dr. Philippe Van Welbergen and describes the nature of the clotting going on.
Dr. Ruby also addresses spike protein creation, ADE or antibody enhancement and the fact that the mRNA vaccines are not just modifying genes they are setting up a permanent bioweapon factory inside your body and causing your immune system to go haywire as it seeks to attack the spike protein antigen all over the body.
Most vital takeaway from this informative talk from Dr. Ruby for all parents: Absolutely do not vaccinate your children, stay away from the Death Jab yourself! #JustWait is her hashtag suggestion for all parents. COVID-19 is a huge fraud—no proof of virus—and governments are playing a Pharma game where profits and control are involved: people and children are being played. Save your children, don't inject them with this poison proven to be fatal in thousands of cases now.
LINKS FOR MORE:
DR. JANE RUBY'S WEBSITE:
Visit Dr. Jane Ruby's website for more info at drjaneruby.com.
CDC VAERS adverse reactions datanase info:
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data
Regular news on Vaccine deaths and injuries:
https://vaccineimpact.com/
Dr. Philippe Van Welbergen info:
LovingLifetv: https://lovinglifetv.com/doctor-if-you-have-had-the-covid-vaccine-you-have-up-to-three-years-to-live/
PATRICK KING/ALBERTA COVID MANDATES ENDED:
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/08/05/major-news-as-covid-crumbles-in-canada-public-health-cmo-deena-henshaw-and-state-of-alberta-canada-forced-to-retract-all-covid-mask-vaccine-quarantine-mandates-on-lack-of-material-evidence-to-prov/
GEMMA O DOHERTY INFO RE. NO PROOF OF VIRUS ISOLATE PROVIDED BY GOVT:
https://everydayconcerned.net/2020/11/03/breaking-gemma-odoherty-reports-that-uk-dept-of-health-concedes-sars-cov-2-virus-not-isolated-no-information-meaning-its-not-a-real-pandemic/
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee: Ramola D Reports
Stay tuned for Newsbreak lives, indy media panels, and Techno Talks, Doc Talks, Book Talks. And subscribe as a monthly donor at Patreon or Paypal for a Thank you Empowerment with Poetry video just for donors....
SUBSCRIBE Monthly, SUPPORT THIS ONGOING MEDIA VENTURE:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
SUBSCRIBE TO STAY INFORMED:
Subscribe to this channel for regular notice of further updates
(please click the Subscribe button above).
SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
DETOX NANOTECH & CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore: https://therootbrands.com/micmar
CONTACT WITH INFO OR INTERVIEW REQUESTS/REFERRALS:
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @EccEveryday
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING, DO SHARE WIDELY!
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Ramola D Reports at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6ixGj1f1MApk/
Dr. Jane Ruby raises an urgent alarm over the rising number of deaths and adverse reactions-especially heart issues, blood clots, and life-injuries in children 12-17 post the mRNA vaccines--which the CDC acknowledges in its Morbidity Weekly Reports--pointing out that Pfizer has recently put in an EUA application for children even younger, 2-12, while the numbers of deaths reported at all the Adverse Reactions databases are climbing horrribly--CDC, MHRA Yellow Card, Eudra Vigilance is still climbing: 35,227 DEATHS and 3,679,601 INJURIES though July 23, 2021 (Source--Health Impact News articles, posting the figures)--that is, over 35,000 deaths and over 3.5 million vaccine injury events now. 14 children are acknowledged dead post vaccine by the CDC in its MMWR report.
Dr. Ruby also reports the latest news: Patrick King's case in Alberta where the CMO revealed in court there was “no material evidence”--meaning, no evidence of the SARS-COV-2 virus as requested by him to support the Public Health Act and has now rolled back and ended all restrictions in Alberta, Gemma Doherty's finding out from the Irish Ministry of Health no virus exists (earlier proved from the UK Dept of Health), and United Airlines issuing vaccine mandates despite the high risk of blood clots.
Blood clots were found in vaccinated patients post Moderna vaccine, Dr. Ruby shows the blood smear photos from Dr. Philippe Van Welbergen and describes the nature of the clotting going on.
Dr. Ruby also addresses spike protein creation, ADE or antibody enhancement and the fact that the mRNA vaccines are not just modifying genes they are setting up a permanent bioweapon factory inside your body and causing your immune system to go haywire as it seeks to attack the spike protein antigen all over the body.
Most vital takeaway from this informative talk from Dr. Ruby for all parents: Absolutely do not vaccinate your children, stay away from the Death Jab yourself! #JustWait is her hashtag suggestion for all parents. COVID-19 is a huge fraud—no proof of virus—and governments are playing a Pharma game where profits and control are involved: people and children are being played. Save your children, don't inject them with this poison proven to be fatal in thousands of cases now.
LINKS FOR MORE:
DR. JANE RUBY'S WEBSITE:
Visit Dr. Jane Ruby's website for more info at drjaneruby.com.
CDC VAERS adverse reactions datanase info:
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data
Regular news on Vaccine deaths and injuries:
https://vaccineimpact.com/
Dr. Philippe Van Welbergen info:
LovingLifetv: https://lovinglifetv.com/doctor-if-you-have-had-the-covid-vaccine-you-have-up-to-three-years-to-live/
PATRICK KING/ALBERTA COVID MANDATES ENDED:
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/08/05/major-news-as-covid-crumbles-in-canada-public-health-cmo-deena-henshaw-and-state-of-alberta-canada-forced-to-retract-all-covid-mask-vaccine-quarantine-mandates-on-lack-of-material-evidence-to-prov/
GEMMA O DOHERTY INFO RE. NO PROOF OF VIRUS ISOLATE PROVIDED BY GOVT:
https://everydayconcerned.net/2020/11/03/breaking-gemma-odoherty-reports-that-uk-dept-of-health-concedes-sars-cov-2-virus-not-isolated-no-information-meaning-its-not-a-real-pandemic/
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee: Ramola D Reports
Stay tuned for Newsbreak lives, indy media panels, and Techno Talks, Doc Talks, Book Talks. And subscribe as a monthly donor at Patreon or Paypal for a Thank you Empowerment with Poetry video just for donors....
SUBSCRIBE Monthly, SUPPORT THIS ONGOING MEDIA VENTURE:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
SUBSCRIBE TO STAY INFORMED:
Subscribe to this channel for regular notice of further updates
(please click the Subscribe button above).
SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
DETOX NANOTECH & CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore: https://therootbrands.com/micmar
CONTACT WITH INFO OR INTERVIEW REQUESTS/REFERRALS:
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @EccEveryday
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING, DO SHARE WIDELY!
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
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