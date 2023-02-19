InfoWars - Emergency Saturday Broadcast - Jay Dyer and Jamie Hanshaw Join Alex Jones To Lay Out The Past, Present, and Future of the New World Order

Jay Dyer and wife Jamie Hanshaw join Alex Jones to lay out the Illuminati master plan to enslave and depopulate majority of humans using next generation technology and methods - tune in and share this important link
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.