Higher-quality version of today’s most viral video. Enjoy!

🤡'THIS CLOWN WANTS WAR WITH RUSSIA' – Macron slap sparks Internet frenzy

A viral moment in Hanoi has social media roasting Emmanuel Macron after his wife Brigitte appeared to slap him at the door of their plane—right in front of cameras and officials.

Netizens' reactions:

✔️Brigitte gave her husband "the slap that many French people dream of"

✔️"Did [Brigitte] slap Emmanuel Macron for having romance with Zelensky?"

✔️Critics called him "France’s embarrassment," while others joked he should "report domestic abuse."