10/27/22 VOTE IN PERSON NOV.8 FOR THE WIN! #NoEarlyVoting #KariLakeStrategy

10/27/28: To defeat the voting machine fraud, VOTE IN PERSON on NOV. 8! In Today's interview with Fix2020 election activist, Professor David Clements, we discuss the "Kari Lake Strategy" and why voting in person, late in the day on the 8th is crucial for defeating the voting machine steal of the 2022 elections. We then discuss crucial local citizens' actions necessary to getting the voting machines out of the election process for the 2024 Presidential election and how Americans can take our elections back from the Globalist traitors, both foreign and domestic...
To Find resources on how you can stop the steal for 2024, information about the election audits, etc., check out David Clements website:
https://www.theprofessorsrecord.com
https://election-integrity.info/
https://www.mixonium.com/public/post/11641
Peter Navarro's analysis of the 2020 Steal:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/584r7xtnngauc4t/The%20Navarro%20Report%20Vol%20I%2C%20II%2C%20III%20-%20Feb.%202%2C%202021.pdf?dl=0
HRC announces the plan to steal 2024:
https://nypost.com/2022/10/25/hillary-clinton-gop-has-plan-to-literally-steal-2024-election/
Domin_on VP, Er_c Coom_r: Body cam footage of recent arrest in Salida, CO:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9vUUHFCTRjw
PRAY for God's Hand in insuring that the American Peoples' TRUE Election Results will prevail on November 8, 2022!
WE ARE FREE!!
