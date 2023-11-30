Create New Account
'They Assaulted All The Girls' - Jailed For Posting a Palestinian Flag (mirrored)
Mirrored from YouTube channel AJ+ at:-

https://youtu.be/jQP-eKSk21U?si=z5NeCItcNmgBjAan


29 Nov 2023

Palestinian teenager Zeina Abdo was jailed for posting a Palestinian flag on social media. 🇵🇸


She says Israel retaliated against Palestinian detainees after Hamas’ attack on October 7.


