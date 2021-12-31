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Existe-t-il ? L'ADN de la pandémie, le Covid-19 la conspiration — Dr Samantha Bailey
CvTruth
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67 views • December 31, 2021
Le Dr Samantha Bailey, de Nouvelle-Zélande, nous parle franchement et présente en détail l'architecture du plus grand canular de l'histoire de l'humanité.

Pour regarder cette vidéo dans d'autres langues et pour plus de contenu, veuillez visiter notre site Web à l'adresse:

https://www.cristoverdad.com/fr/existe-el-adn-de-la-pandemia-la-conspiracion-covid-19-dra-samantha-bailey

CristoVerdad | cvTruth
https://www.cristoverdad.com/fr
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TITLE: Does It Exist? The DNA of the Pandemic, The Covid-19 the Conspiracy — Dr. Samantha Bailey

DESCRIPTION: Dr. Samantha Bailey, from New Zealand, speaks to us frankly and presents in great detail the architecture of the greatest hoax in the history of humanity.

To watch this video in other languages and for more content, please visit our website at

https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/existe-el-adn-de-la-pandemia-la-conspiracion-covid-19-dra-samantha-bailey

CristoVerdad | cvTruth
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en

LINKS (LIENS):
Perter Daszak (page 73)
https://www.nap.edu/download/21809

David Martin, Full (Complète)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KtLzQi7fsMYD/

Dr. Sam Baily's website (Site Internet du Dr Sam Baily)
https://drsambailey.com/
---------

TITLE: Does It Exist? The DNA of the Pandemic, The Covid-19 the Conspiracy — Dr. Samantha Bailey

DESCRIPTION: Dr. Samantha Bailey, from New Zealand, speaks to us frankly and presents in great detail the architecture of the greatest hoax in the history of humanity.

To watch this video in other languages and for more content, please visit our website at

https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/existe-el-adn-de-la-pandemia-la-conspiracion-covid-19-dra-samantha-bailey

CristoVerdad | cvTruth
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en
Keywords
hoaxpandemicschemefrancemondefrancaistromperiecoronaviruscovid-19complotmeurtreesclavagebioethiquecode de nurembergdr samantha baileynouvelle-zelandedroits de l hommeprogramme informatique
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