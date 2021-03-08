Praying for others (1 Tim. 2:1)



First of all, then, I urge that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and thanksgivings be made for all people, (1 Tim. 2:1)



Intercession is a specific type of prayer all Christians are called to do. In simple terms, intercession is praying on the behalf of others. All of the Bible’s prominent saints engaged in it. They strongly desired to see God intervene on behalf of others and lovingly prayed toward that.



If you have a close relationship with the Lord, use it on behalf of others. Prayer is a mighty engine that can accomplish great good. Use it well, and use it often. There’s nothing you can’t accomplish through prayer and faith in God: see people saved and healed of diseases. Lift up the poor, the sick, the depressed, the multitudes who can’t pray for themselves. Pray for the children, the city, the world. Shine a light in a dark place. Pray in faith believing, prevail with God, and bring down heavenly blessings.



In Christ’s earthly life, prayer was a continual part. In his model prayer for us, “Our Father,” he showed a pattern of praying beyond our own needs. He repeatedly expressed requests in the plural: our Father, give us, forgive us, lead us. As he hung in agony on the Cross, he looked down at the crowd gathered below and pled, “Father, forgive them.” Now and for all time He’s at the Father’s throne where he pleads our cause: forgive them, keep them from evil. He lives to make intercession for us.



The mighty prophet Moses interceded intensely earnestly many times on behalf of the people. So passionate for their welfare, he offered himself as a sacrifice to God in their place. In one noted example, he approached the Lord to seek forgiveness for the people. They had made and worshipped a golden calf idol. Moses fell on his face before God and pleaded for them saying, “But now, if you will forgive their sin—but if not, please blot me out of your book that you have written.” (Ex. 32:32)



Pray for others. It’s an unselfish act expressing your love and the love of God. Somewhere, sometime, someone prayed for you.



---Beverly Nickles