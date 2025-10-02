“Go ahead and try dealing with this ‘paper tiger,’” Putin said, responding to US President Trump’s remark describing him and Russia that way

“Go ahead and try dealing with this ‘paper tiger,’” Putin said, responding to U.S. President Donald Trump’s remark describing him and Russia that way.

“If we’re fighting the entire NATO bloc, feel confident, and still get called a paper tiger — then what does that make NATO itself? The key is to believe in yourself — and we do,” Putin stated.

He said the Russian army controls two-thirds of Kupyansk, has entered Pokrovsk, Konstantinovka, and Seversk, and “holds the initiative along the entire front line.”

“Kiev’s leadership would do better to start thinking about how to negotiate,” Putin added.

Adding: Putin noted that Russia is the second-largest supplier of uranium to the United States and is set to earn around $1.2 billion from these exports this year.

Adding: ☢️🇺🇦 Putin commented on Ukraine striking power supply lines connected to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant and warned that Russia could respond in kind.

He said, “Kiev should think carefully — there are nuclear power plants on Ukrainian territory, and Russia may deliver a mirror response to the attacks on the Zaporozhye plant. These Ukrainian strikes are a very dangerous practice and should be stopped.”

Adding: Key Points from Putin’s Remarks on the Situation in Gaza:

➡️Putin called the events in Gaza “a horrific tragedy in modern human history.”

➡️Russia is generally ready to support Trump’s proposal on Gaza — if it leads to a genuine two-state solution for Israel and Palestine.

➡️Tony Blair is not known as a peacemaker, but as an experienced politician, he could play a constructive role in Palestine.

➡️Putin believes Gaza’s administration should be handed over to Abbas’s authority or local security forces, not imposed from outside.

➡️Russia maintains direct contacts with Hamas.

➡️The Russian leader stressed that any Gaza plan must be backed by the Palestinians themselves, by Hamas, and by the entire Islamic world.

➡️Putin also noted that even Israel’s reaction to Trump’s Gaza plan remains unclear.