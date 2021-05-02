BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Doctors's Roundtable Exposes COVID Vaccine Dangers And More News!
RealNewsChannel.com
RealNewsChannel.com
1573 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
80 views • May 02, 2021
RealNewsChannel.com

Doctors's Roundtable Exposes COVID Vaccine Dangers! The Fauci Gain Of Function Research Bombshell! Roger Stone Nukes Fake News Attacks on Matt Gaetz! HIGHLIGHTS - Pull Back And See The Big Picture! Veterans Being Drugged And Coerced At V.A. To Take COVID Vaccine! And Much More!

Source Links:
https://banned.video/watch?id=608b4961b121de03f997f7a1
https://banned.video/watch?id=608c26368c2f4f059132b587
https://banned.video/watch?id=608c4683be2d8205bd4a193a
https://banned.video/watch?id=608c4e3bbe2d8205bd4a7acc
https://banned.video/watch?id=608c7c09f9230306c1b0f929
https://banned.video/watch?id=608cb3999bf5fd0768edc813
https://banned.video/watch?id=608cb4799bf5fd0768edd8e3
https://banned.video/watch?id=608cb5069bf5fd0768ede5f0
https://banned.video/watch?id=608cb6fc9bf5fd0768ee1b0a
https://banned.video/watch?id=608cd8e5b3d01907fba2a79c
https://banned.video/watch?id=608e2a548d5eb70923610b1f
https://banned.video/watch?id=608e35e62bb2a7094f1f0114

Support the Infowar! https://www.infowarsstore.com

https://thegatewaypunditstore.com/

https://www.projectveritas.com/donate/

http://www.flytees.biz

Invest in Bitcoin the Easy Way: https://www.swanbitcoin.com/RealNewsChannel

Support Natural News: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

FOLLOW US!:
https://parler.com/profile/Realnewschannel/posts
https://gab.com/RealNewsChannel
https://brighteon.social/@webmaster1776
Join Us at Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/invite/mPR8uhxZ
https://www.facebook.com/Real-News-Channel-135410972687/
https://twitter.com/RealNewsChannel
https://mewe.com/i/joeayers4
https://share.naturalnews.com/stream
https://realnewschannel.tumblr.com/
https://www.reddit.com/user/webmaster1776
https://ugetube.com/@RealNewsChannel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vhoknDzQEHsJ/
https://rumble.com/c/c-403567
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/webmaster1776
https://www.subscribestar.com/realnewschannel-com
https://spreely.com/page/RealNewsChannel
https://mastodon.online/web/accounts/146653
https://www.minds.com/realnewschannel/
https://lbry.tv/@RealNewsChannel.com:7

Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.

The Principles of Liberty for Kids: https://bit.ly/teach-liberty

Help Support Real News Channel: https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=3735662.b77350c&;utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=3735662.b77350c

Or Buy One of our great shirts at www.flytees.biz Use Discount Code:RNC2020 for an instant Discount

Best Storable Survival food: https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=4437947.433595

Day One Survial Gear: https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=772805&;u=2154484&m=61494&urllink=&afftrack=

Support the United Way: https://www.unitedwaygmwc.org/Donate

Support the USO and Our Troops: https://secure.uso.org/1911_AMT/?sc=WEBDONATE&;show_amount=true

Support Ron Paul Institute: http://ronpaulinstitute.org/support/

https://wearechange.org/donate/

Donate to the ACLJ: https://aclj.org/donate

Support the Wounded Warrior Project: https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate

Vaccines Revealed Video Series Signup: https://upvir.al/ref/Bs46349329
Keywords
vaccine safetycovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

Mike Adams
A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

Lance D Johnson
The Age of Incompetence: We&#8217;re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

The Age of Incompetence: We’re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

Mike Adams
Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Lance D Johnson
Trump Dismisses Reports of Chinese and Russian Support for Iran Despite U.S. Intelligence Findings

Trump Dismisses Reports of Chinese and Russian Support for Iran Despite U.S. Intelligence Findings

Belle Carter
Federal Judge Blocks President Trump&#8217;s Ad Blitz with Temporary Restraining Order

Federal Judge Blocks President Trump’s Ad Blitz with Temporary Restraining Order

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy