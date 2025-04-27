Lebanon Locals gather by massive crater inspecting damage to their homes following IDF's strikes on Beirut

Locals gather by massive crater inspecting damage to their homes following IDF's strikes on Beirut - today

Residential buildings FLATTENED as Netanyahu claims IDF hit ‘precision missile’ site

‘Israel will not allow Hezbollah to grow stronger and pose any threat to it – ANYWHERE in Lebanon’

Legitimate target?

Lebanon appeals to US and France to take 'responsibility' as guarantors of cease fire and 'compel Israel' to stop its attacks

Israeli media says US was informed before the strikes, 'everything was coordinated' — AlMayadeen