This ain't no party, it's a toxic scene

Verse 1: In the heart of this town, under neon light's glow, There's a party raging, but something's amiss, you know. Whiskey in the water, sugar in the tea, Questions flying fast, but none make sense to me. Chorus: This ain't no party, no, it's a toxic scene, A dance with danger, a poisoned dream. Mama warned me, "Son, stay away, From the sweet deceit, the lies they say." Verse 2: The air's thick with smoke, perfume's choking me, The radio's blaring, a symphony of deceit. My girl's on the floor, passed out, not alright, I've seen things tonight, they don't feel right. Bridge: Open up the window, let some truth inside, Banish the shadows, clear the mind. This ain't about fun, no, it's a deadly game, A dance with the devil, all the same. Chorus: This ain't no party, no, it's a poisoned cup, A sip of sweet lies, a dangerous trap. Mama warned me, "Son, turn away, From the sugar-coated pills they peddle every day." Outro: So here's to the truth, pure and clear, To the natural path, free from fear. No whiskey in the water, no sugar in the tea, Just the sweet taste of liberty, as free as can be.