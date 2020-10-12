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Rep. Gohmert: Pelosi plan fraudulent effort to remove President Trump
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48 views • October 12, 2020
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently announced legislation that would allow Congress to establish a commission to determine a president’s fitness to serve. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) told One America’s John Hines that this initiative by the speaker amounts to a fraudulent effort to remove President Trump from office.
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