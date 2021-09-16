AUKUS: Banging The China War Drum

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The US, UK, and Australia have announced a new alliance aimed at "countering China's influence." The deal includes cancelling an Aus/French deal for French submarines and the Australian purchase of US nuclear subs instead. Who, aside from the military contractors, benefits from ramping up war footing? Also today, ramping up virus fear tactics and a strange NYT Tweet on effectiveness.