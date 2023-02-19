Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EPOCH TV | EPA Warns of ‘Forever Chemicals' in Drinking Water More Harmful Than Previously Known
113 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 21 hours ago |
Shop now
EPOCH TV  |   Facts Matter With Roman Balmakov  


EPA Warns of ‘Forever Chemicals' in Drinking Water More Harmful Than Previously KnownWhile what’s happening in East Palestine is devastating, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that not only was everything okay, but that also, the local #Water was “safe to drink.”

But, they have been found to be a lot more harmful than previously imagined.

Over the last 70 years, there has been a rise of what are known as #ForeverChemicals. And whether you're in Ohio or in a state that's nowhere near Ohio, while the water looks okay on the surface, you are very likely ingesting these forever chemicals just the same.

The director of the #EPA made a special trip to East Palestine to assure the public that the water was safe to drink and to trust the government.

However, while the water looks okay on the surface, very likely, you are ingesting these forever chemicals just the same.

https://ept.ms/9000KillerChemicals 

Keywords
derailmentevacuationohio trainpalestine ohiotoxic disasterdeadly contamination

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket