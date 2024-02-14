Brighteon Broadcast News, Feb 14, 2024 - Mayorkas IMPEACHED TOO LATE as America veers toward ANARCHY

- Impeachment of Alejandro Mayorkas and treason in the US government. (0:03)

- US imperialism, sanctions, and asset theft. (4:15)

- Seizing Russian assets and potential economic consequences. (9:58)

- The potential collapse of the US Empire due to internal corruption and external threats. (14:34)

- US economic collapse and apathy. (19:30)

- AI model training with David Morgan's content. (35:12)

- Surveillance, AI, and technocracy in modern society. (44:24)

- Decentralized AI and open-source technology. (55:15)

- AI agents, privacy, and control in the digital age. (1:02:06)

- Technology's impact on society and individuality. (1:16:47)

- AI, automation, and their impact on society. (1:20:37)

- AR's impact on identity and socialization. (1:31:03)

- AI, transhumanism, and the impact of technology on society. (1:34:23)

- Economic and personal freedom. (1:44:54)

- Decentralized systems and internet freedom. (1:47:33)

- Tech billionaires' pursuit of immortality through AI and biotech. (1:57:04)

- Balancing technology and human freedom. (2:00:26)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/