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Dr. Group Answers Your Top Health Questions
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40 views • July 21, 2020
Dr. Group is back responding to your top health questions!
Viewers asked:
1) What are your thoughts on food grade hydrogen peroxide? Can you put it in your water or mix it with raw organic apple cider?
2) If it’s important to drink ‘clean’ water and breathe ‘clean’ air how do we avoid the toxins in both from chemtrails, which put aluminum and other toxic substances in our air, which falls into our soil and water and is absorbed into our food?
3) Why would you want to avoid burning energy when you are
fasting, if your goal is to detox the stuff that is stored in your fat
cells from your system by burning fat?
4) Is there any way to clean our lungs from silica dust?
5) What do you think of Dr. Morse's grape fasts for kidney
filtration?
6) Is distilled or reverse osmosis better?
7) Any new info on EMF/5g?
-------
You can find information on Vapozone here: ➤➤
http://healingtools.tripod.com/VDS2.html
http://healingtools.tripod.com/thn2.html
-------
Subscribe to Global Healing Center: http://ghc.us/1wp
Sign up for our monthly Live Healthy newsletter: http://ghc.us/1xb
Like Dr. Group: http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
-------
View Our Top Selling Products:
http://www.globalhealingcenter.com?ut...
Live Healthier with Our Health Articles:
http://www.globalhealingcenter.com/na...
Read more about Dr. Group:
http://www.globalhealingcenter.com/ab..."
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's Global Healing Center's mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
-------
Follow us to Live Healthy!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/globalheali...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/GHChealth
--------
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#HealthQuestions
#Cleanse
#GlobalHealingCenter
#LiveHealthy
Viewers asked:
1) What are your thoughts on food grade hydrogen peroxide? Can you put it in your water or mix it with raw organic apple cider?
2) If it’s important to drink ‘clean’ water and breathe ‘clean’ air how do we avoid the toxins in both from chemtrails, which put aluminum and other toxic substances in our air, which falls into our soil and water and is absorbed into our food?
3) Why would you want to avoid burning energy when you are
fasting, if your goal is to detox the stuff that is stored in your fat
cells from your system by burning fat?
4) Is there any way to clean our lungs from silica dust?
5) What do you think of Dr. Morse's grape fasts for kidney
filtration?
6) Is distilled or reverse osmosis better?
7) Any new info on EMF/5g?
-------
You can find information on Vapozone here: ➤➤
http://healingtools.tripod.com/VDS2.html
http://healingtools.tripod.com/thn2.html
-------
Subscribe to Global Healing Center: http://ghc.us/1wp
Sign up for our monthly Live Healthy newsletter: http://ghc.us/1xb
Like Dr. Group: http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
-------
View Our Top Selling Products:
http://www.globalhealingcenter.com?ut...
Live Healthier with Our Health Articles:
http://www.globalhealingcenter.com/na...
Read more about Dr. Group:
http://www.globalhealingcenter.com/ab..."
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's Global Healing Center's mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
-------
Follow us to Live Healthy!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/globalheali...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/GHChealth
--------
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#HealthQuestions
#Cleanse
#GlobalHealingCenter
#LiveHealthy
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