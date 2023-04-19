The Birth Pains Increase as September 23rd Approaches

September 19th, 2017
We look at the increase of the end-time "birth pains" foretold by Jesus and the prophets. Wars and rumors of wars, ethnic turmoil, the sea and waves roaring as September 23 approaches. I would not be surprised to see a massive earthquake very soon. Are you ready for the great tribulation?
