The Birth Pains Increase as September 23rd Approaches
Fire & Grace Church
September 19th, 2017

September 19th, 2017

We look at the increase of the end-time "birth pains" foretold by Jesus and the prophets. Wars and rumors of wars, ethnic turmoil, the sea and waves roaring as September 23 approaches. I would not be surprised to see a massive earthquake very soon. Are you ready for the great tribulation?

Keywords
prophecytribulationrevelationdean odle

