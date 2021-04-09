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"I'd like to reincarnate as a deadly virus, to do something about overpopulation" Prince Phillip
THE FRONTLINE TV NEWSFLASH
THE FRONTLINE TV NEWSFLASH
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34 views • April 09, 2021
Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh one of the greatest fans of population control, sterilization and who once famously stated that "if he were to be reincarnated he would like to come back as a deadly virus to contribute something to overpopulation" has just reported to have died. Boy oh boy God certainly has a dark sense of humour! To die during a so called "pandemic" which you and the rest of the New World Order hoped would contribute to population control is a clear sign that their is a God and he knows how to deal with evil! RIP #PrincePhillip​ #QueenElizabeth​ #DukeofEdinburgh​


Link to the article where the NHS warns people who have allergic reactions to NOT take the virus and that two of the first people in the West who took the vaccine suffered adverse effects from it: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/covid-va...


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