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MSC tankers seized by IRGC are now anchored near Strait of Hormuz
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122 views • 3 days ago

The giant MSC container ships seized by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy are now anchored at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz Fars News reported on Sunday. “Exclusive photos show the Iranian flag flying on the deck of ‘MSC Francesca,’ which flies the Panamanian flag, and ‘MSC Epaminondas,’ which flies the Liberian flag, both under full Iranian control,” according to an Iranian military announcement. The two ships, flying third-country flags linked to Israel, were seized for violating maritime protocols, operating without the required permits, and allegedly manipulating navigation systems to secretly exit the Strait of Hormuz. The offending ships have now been moved to be moored at the port of Bandar Abbas.

According to Iran, the seizure of the two ships on April 22 were in retaliation for U.S. Navy piracy operations in the Gulf, which imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports, closed newly opened routes, and obstructed all ship traffic. This incident has caused shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz to plummet sharply, with only 5 vessels passing through in 24 hours compared to the usual daily transit of around 140, heightening concerns over disruptions to global oil and LNG supplies. “In response to the seizure of Iranian ships, they are now witnessing the seizure of container ships belonging to hostile nations, including Israel and the U.S., and proving that the era of “hit-and-run” in the blue waters of Fars is over forever,” the Iranian army added.

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