Covid-19 Long Syndrome Causes and Cures

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In this video I talk about the symptoms of Covid-19 long syndrome, fatigue, depressed immune systems and headaches which mimic the symptoms of CMV infection. A depressed immune system and inflammation is the cause and the cure is available and may surprise you.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1871402121001193?via%3Dihub
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35029046/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34024217/
Ginseng and Salviae herbs play a role as immune activators and modulate immune responses during influenza virus infection - PubMed (nih.gov)
https://www.lifeextension.com/magazine/2015/1/a-common-virus
In this video I talk about the symptoms of Covid-19 long syndrome, fatigue, depressed immune systems and headaches which mimic the symptoms of CMV infection. A depressed immune system and inflammation is the cause and the cure is available and may surprise you.