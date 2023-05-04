Who The F is This?

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly survived an assassination attempt using a Ukrainian drone. The drone was allegedly equipped with a small amount of explosive material and was launched as Putin was traveling to the southern Russian city of Sochi.



The drone was intercepted by Russian security forces and no one was injured in the incident. However, the assassination attempt has raised tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with Putin calling it a "provocation" and vowing to take action.



The use of drones in assassination attempts is a growing concern for world leaders, as they present a new threat that is difficult to detect and defend against. This incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the need for increased security measures to protect against such attacks.

