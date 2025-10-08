Nanotech Nightmare: The Hidden Beast System Growing In and Around Us - Dr. Carrie Madej

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In the years after the COVID pandemic, the world has been exposed to more startling truths than ever before, particularly when it comes to the credibility of the allopathic medical community. Dr. Carrie Madej is an osteopath and researcher who gained notoriety in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 era by asking common-sense questions about what was unfolding. She focuses on achieving a healthy balance of body, mind, and spirit by embracing godly discernment. Carrie emphasizes the growing surveillance network that elites are expanding across the world, and how this network may interact with rapidly developing nanotechnology. She also points out the dangers of using even the most basic modern tech devices like wireless earphones. How do these seemingly harmless tools hurt us? And how can we protect ourselves from being tracked and traced?
TAKEAWAYS
Carrie observed many negative reactions among those who took the COVID-19 vaccine
Satan wants to be like God - he would love to invade our thoughts and minds with synthetic tech
Today’s technocratic threats are a physical manifestation of a very real spiritual war
Do a heavy metal and nanotech detox by mixing 2 cups baking soda, 2 cups rock salt, and ¼ cup borax and soak 20 minutes in hot water
