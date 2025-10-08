BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Nanotech Nightmare: The Hidden Beast System Growing In and Around Us - Dr. Carrie Madej
Counter Culture Mom
420 followers
164 views • 1 day ago

In the years after the COVID pandemic, the world has been exposed to more startling truths than ever before, particularly when it comes to the credibility of the allopathic medical community. Dr. Carrie Madej is an osteopath and researcher who gained notoriety in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 era by asking common-sense questions about what was unfolding. She focuses on achieving a healthy balance of body, mind, and spirit by embracing godly discernment. Carrie emphasizes the growing surveillance network that elites are expanding across the world, and how this network may interact with rapidly developing nanotechnology. She also points out the dangers of using even the most basic modern tech devices like wireless earphones. How do these seemingly harmless tools hurt us? And how can we protect ourselves from being tracked and traced?



TAKEAWAYS


Carrie observed many negative reactions among those who took the COVID-19 vaccine


Satan wants to be like God - he would love to invade our thoughts and minds with synthetic tech


Today’s technocratic threats are a physical manifestation of a very real spiritual war


Do a heavy metal and nanotech detox by mixing 2 cups baking soda, 2 cups rock salt, and ¼ cup borax and soak 20 minutes in hot water



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/469WYAf

AirPods Read Brain Waves: https://bit.ly/3VLrZpz

Environmental Working Group: https://www.ewg.org/

Pure Water: https://bit.ly/46K8nHl


🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. CARRIE MADEJ

Website: http://www.carriemadej.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/carrie.madej

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fenixcarriem/

X: https://x.com/carrie_madej

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/carriemadej


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

WAVwatch (get $100 off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Pure Bella Vita (get $5 off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/PBVACCM

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #carriemadej #nanobots #blackgoo #luciferase #crimesagainsthumanity #mrna #bloodclots #depopulationagenda #miscarriages #cardiacarrest #seizures #autoimmunedisorder #jabinjuries #strokes #clotshot #synagogueofsatan #operationwarpspeed #khazarianmafia #worldwidegenocide #bioweapon #medicalcoincidence #turbocancer #diedsuddenly #transhumanism #genocide #jabsideeffects #sideeffects #covid #warcrimes #agenda #diedsuddenlyclub #remdesivir #rockefellermedicine #ventilator #vaccinesideeffects #magic #nanotechnology #angeltimethemovie #lettherebeart #rhec #galacticnomads #oes #g #nano #trustthescience #knightsofknowledge #sistar #getboosted #anunnaki #knockingonheavensdoor #phx #angeltime


Keywords
technologymatrixprophecyrevelationelitestechnanotechnologybeast system2030 agendananotechdigital idnanobotscovid 19dr carrie madejtina griffincounter culture mom show
