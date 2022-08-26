HUGE WHISTLEBLOWER BOMBSHELL: LIVE NEWS BREAKDOWN AND AMA WITH PRESS FOR TRUTH!!!

Press For Truth

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Sources:

https://twitter.com/TinaDesireeBerg/status/1562983920546680832

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/jan/27/proud-boys-leader-enrique-tarrio-fbi-informant

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-62688532?at_medium=RSS&at_campaign=KARANGA

https://nypost.com/2022/08/26/zuckerberg-blames-fbi-for-censoring-the-posts-hunter-biden-scoop/?utm_source=NYPTwitter&utm_campaign=SocialFlow&utm_medium=SocialFlow

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11148529/Mark-Zuckerbergs-revelation-Facebook-suppressed-Hunter-Biden-laptop-stories-sparks-backlash.html

https://gizmodo.com/moderna-sues-pfizer-over-covid-mrna-vaccine-patent-1849461967

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/drastic-increase-non-infectious-diseases-military-explained-data-glitch-whistleblower