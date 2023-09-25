And here is a video of a night attack on the Dolgintsevo airfield in the Dnepropetrovsk region.
It is stated that another MiG-29 of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was destroyed.
The Dolgintsevo Airfield to the east of Krivoy Rog. The target was a MiG-29 located in the northern part of the facility: after the impact of the drone, the fighter cannot be restored.
This is the second documented strike on aviation equipment at this airfield in the past few days – last week, footage of a kamikaze drone hitting another MiG-29 was published. Dolgintsevo itself is located more than 70 km away from the front line.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.