Our Lady's Message to Father Stefano Gobbi and the Defeat of Satan

Nov 4, 2022

Our Lady's message on October 7, 1986: Get ready to watch my greatest miracles, soon, sons, a new date will be celebrated. . .

"The righteousness of the Father decreed that the sufferings and death of the Son should pay for your redemption.

The love of the Heart of the Son has determined that his Mother will be the one who will lead you to salvation.

That's why I tell you: Do not be afraid, you have a Mother who arranges everything for you.

Don't worry.

Leave all your worries to my Heart. . .

Get ready to watch my greatest miracles.

Today you mention one of my victories, but soon you will all witness my greatest triumph.

Now my company is already ready, and the moment has come. With the weapons of prayer, the Rosary and your trust, now is the time to go into battle.

Soon, sons, a new date will be celebrated.

The whole Church will flourish again under the pure mantle of your Mother," is the powerful message of the Virgin Mary to the priest, Don Stefano Gobbi, the founder of the Priestly Marian Movement, on this day when the church celebrates the historic victory of Our Lady of the Rosary in the Battle of Lepanto.

In later messages on this day, the Blessed One exposes three traps of Satan that we must not fall into, and which are very visible but wickedly set for Mary's children.

The Virgin Thus Speaks on Today, October 7, 1986.

"I am the Queen of the Holy Rosary.

I am your Leader who leads you in a terrible battle against Satan and all evil spirits.

If you obediently allow Me to guide you, you will always feel the precious help of the Lord's angels, the heavenly blessed and saints, and all the souls who are still being purified in purgatory.

In fact, I am the leader of a single company.

Today, when you remember the date of one of my great victories, I want to call you to fight with courage and confidence and not to be intimidated by the vile and dangerous tactics used by my Adversary to inspire discouragement in you.

That is why I want to reveal to you three traps that are part of the special strategy of my Adversary in this great battle.

The first is that he spreads the belief that he has already succeeded in conquering the whole world, that he has consolidated his kingdom in it and is fully exercising his authority in it.

His greatest victory is this humanity, which has rebelled against God and which repeats its arrogant challenge: 'I will not serve the Lord!'

One very dangerous tool that Satan uses these days is to create the impression that nothing can be done, that nothing can be changed and that every effort to lead humanity to the path of return to God and to the path of good is futile.

That is why your heavenly Mother assures you that this humanity is also a precious part of God's people, which Jesus won at the price of his Blood, shed to the last drop for his salvation .

God, especially today, is the only winner and he loves the entire poor and diseased humanity, which was torn from him, and he is preparing the moment in which, with the greatest miracle of his merciful love, he will lead them on the way back to themselves, so that they will finally know a new era of peace, love, holiness and joy.

That is why I invite you to always use the powerful weapon of trust, filial enthusiasm, great and boundless love, complete availability to all the spiritual and material needs of your neighbor, and motherly and unlimited mercy.





The second trap is that he managed to bring the Church into a state of great difficulties, shaking it from its foundations with the wind of disputation, division, unbelief and apostasy.





Many are disheartened to see how many pastors allow themselves to be deceived by his insidious and dangerous activities.





The means you must use to respond to this trap is your consecration to my Immaculate Heart, because Jesus left the Church, even though today it looks torn, darkened and defeated, to the tender care of your heavenly Mother.





I want to help her, comfort her and heal her with the help of you, children consecrated to my Heart, who are obedient instruments of my maternal will.





With your help, I put balm on her angry wounds, comfort her in the hours of her desperate anguish, and prepare her for the moment of her greatest renewal.





The third ambush consists in the fact that he managed to spread everywhere, using all means of social communication, his ominous acts of destruction and death.





