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Laurie Gregg Reveals Government Psychic Work
Sarah Westall
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Laurie Gregg, known as The Entrepreneur’s Oracle, joins the program to share decades of extraordinary work using her psychic abilities with public figures, business leaders, and even the British government after 9/11 to help identify potential terrorist threats. Her experiences have placed her in rooms and situations few people would ever imagine, using intuition in ways that challenge conventional thinking.

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In this fascinating conversation, Laurie also discusses what she says has been an ongoing documented dialogue with God—an experience she chronicles in her new book, Playing Blackjack with God. Through those conversations, she sought answers to life’s deepest questions: Why are we here? What is the purpose of suffering? How do joy, pain, and destiny fit into the larger human journey?

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This is a thought-provoking discussion on intuition, purpose, spirituality, and the unseen dimensions of life that many sense but few openly explore. You can learn more and purchase her book at https://Lauriegregg.com

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MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further

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